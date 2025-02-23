Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Given New $200.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.79% from the company’s current price.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Repligen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.00.

Get Repligen alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Repligen

Repligen Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of RGEN opened at $158.99 on Friday. Repligen has a one year low of $113.50 and a one year high of $203.13. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -311.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.44 and a quick ratio of 8.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.68.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $167.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.58 million. Repligen had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.21%. Research analysts forecast that Repligen will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Repligen

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Repligen by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 235,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,875,000 after acquiring an additional 26,733 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Repligen by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 134,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,403,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.