Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Price Target Raised to $205.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $203.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Repligen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.00.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $158.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 10.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.68. Repligen has a one year low of $113.50 and a one year high of $203.13.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $167.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.58 million. Repligen had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.21%. Equities analysts forecast that Repligen will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Repligen by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Repligen by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Repligen by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,244,000 after acquiring an additional 27,158 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Repligen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

