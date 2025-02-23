Repligen’s (RGEN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $180.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Repligen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.00.

Repligen stock opened at $158.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 10.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.99. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $113.50 and a fifty-two week high of $203.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.68.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $167.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.58 million. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. Analysts predict that Repligen will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repligen

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Repligen by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

