Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) & Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Head to Head Comparison

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) and Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Civista Bancshares has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Republic Bancorp has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Dividends

Civista Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Republic Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Civista Bancshares pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Republic Bancorp pays out 31.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Republic Bancorp has increased its dividend for 27 consecutive years.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Civista Bancshares 12.96% 8.35% 0.80% Republic Bancorp 20.05% 10.60% 1.51%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Civista Bancshares and Republic Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Civista Bancshares and Republic Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Civista Bancshares $244.44 million 1.33 $31.68 million $2.02 10.22 Republic Bancorp $505.64 million 2.53 $101.37 million $5.23 12.55

Republic Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Civista Bancshares. Civista Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Republic Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.1% of Civista Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.4% of Republic Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Civista Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.5% of Republic Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Civista Bancshares and Republic Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Civista Bancshares 0 2 2 0 2.50 Republic Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Civista Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $23.40, suggesting a potential upside of 13.32%. Republic Bancorp has a consensus price target of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.61%. Given Civista Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Civista Bancshares is more favorable than Republic Bancorp.

Summary

Republic Bancorp beats Civista Bancshares on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Civista Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Civista Bancshares, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit. The company also holds and manages securities portfolio; leases general equipment; and provides captive insurance products. It operates in North Central, West Central, South Western Ohio, South Eastern Indiana, and Northern Kentucky. The company was formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp and changed its name to Civista Bancshares, Inc. in May 2015. Civista Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio.

About Republic Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Republic Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company offers demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit; and retail and commercial mortgage, construction and land development, consumer, aircraft, and marine loans. It also provides credit cards; title insurance and other financial products and services; and private banking, lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, business online banking, account reconciliation, automated clearing house processing, and internet and mobile banking services. In addition, it offers short-term and revolving credit facilities to mortgage bankers through mortgage warehouse lines of credit; mortgage banking; tax refund solutions, which facilitate the receipt and payment of federal and state tax refund products through third-party tax preparers and tax-preparation software providers; payments-related products and services to consumers through third party service providers; and consumer credit products. The company offers its services through full-services banking centers in Kentucky, Indiana, Florida, Ohio, and Tennessee. Republic Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.