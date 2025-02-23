Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 2.8% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Republic Services by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.27, for a total transaction of $400,186.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,222.33. This trade represents a 67.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total value of $1,436,062.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,931.20. The trade was a 37.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG stock opened at $230.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.91 and a 12 month high of $232.52.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Argus set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.41.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

