Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for TSE:FAR Q2 Earnings

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Foraco International in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Foraco International’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share.

Foraco International Trading Down 1.5 %

FAR opened at C$2.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$140.34 million, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.59. Foraco International has a 12 month low of C$1.83 and a 12 month high of C$3.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.26.

Foraco International Company Profile

Foraco International SA is the business of providing mineral and water drilling services and hydraulic drilling. It specializes in drilling in harsh environments and isolated locations including desert, and mountainous regions. The principal sources of revenue consist of drilling contracts for companies involved in mining and water exploration.

