Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for VMI Q1 Earnings

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Valmont Industries in a research report issued on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $4.33 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Valmont Industries’ current full-year earnings is $18.07 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ FY2025 earnings at $18.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $20.49 EPS.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 8.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VMI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Valmont Industries from $387.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Valmont Industries Stock Down 3.8 %

VMI stock opened at $349.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $324.10 and a 200-day moving average of $312.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.07. Valmont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $202.01 and a fifty-two week high of $379.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valmont Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,158,000. Covea Finance increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Covea Finance now owns 15,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $466,000. De Lisle Partners LLP increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 18,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 208,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,497,000 after purchasing an additional 23,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.92, for a total value of $6,978,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,730 shares in the company, valued at $45,963,231.60. This trade represents a 13.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.97%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

