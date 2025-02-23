Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Cargojet Q1 Earnings

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Free Report) – Cormark cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Cargojet in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Cargojet’s current full-year earnings is $5.89 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Cargojet’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.74 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.69 EPS.

CJT has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$189.00 to C$193.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$165.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$167.00 to C$165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$170.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$177.00 to C$163.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$158.45.

Shares of Cargojet stock opened at C$101.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 711.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.69, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Cargojet has a 1 year low of C$100.01 and a 1 year high of C$144.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$112.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$122.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 982.53%.

Cargojet Inc operates a domestic air cargo co-load network between sixteen major Canadian cities. The company provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance basis, operating between points in Canada, USA, Mexico and Europe. The company also operates scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers between the USA and Bermuda, between Canada, UK and Germany; and between Canada and Mexico.

