Research Analysts Offer Predictions for PHIO FY2024 Earnings

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2025

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIOFree Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Phio Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 19th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($8.54) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Phio Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($8.54) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Phio Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.23) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

PHIO opened at $1.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.53. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $10.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phio Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIOFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.59% of Phio Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 57.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company is developing PH-762, an INTASYL compound in Phase 1b dose-escalating clinical trials to reduce the expression of cell death protein 1 (PD-1), a protein that inhibits T cells’ ability to kill cancer cells; and PH-762 treated double positive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat advanced melanoma and other advanced solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.