Research Analysts Offer Predictions for PHIO FY2024 Earnings

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Phio Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 19th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($8.54) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Phio Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($8.54) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Phio Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.23) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Get Phio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Phio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

PHIO opened at $1.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.53. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $10.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phio Pharmaceuticals

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. ( NASDAQ:PHIO Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.59% of Phio Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 57.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company is developing PH-762, an INTASYL compound in Phase 1b dose-escalating clinical trials to reduce the expression of cell death protein 1 (PD-1), a protein that inhibits T cells’ ability to kill cancer cells; and PH-762 treated double positive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat advanced melanoma and other advanced solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.