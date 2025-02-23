Research Analysts Set Expectations for Allstate Q2 Earnings

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allstate in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst Z. Masood now expects that the insurance provider will earn $3.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.95. The consensus estimate for Allstate’s current full-year earnings is $18.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q3 2025 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $5.24 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $24.80 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Allstate from $231.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Allstate from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Allstate from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allstate from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Allstate from $206.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.94.

ALL opened at $185.51 on Friday. Allstate has a 1-year low of $153.87 and a 1-year high of $209.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.25 and a 200-day moving average of $190.29.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.27. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 7.28%.

Institutional Trading of Allstate

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 157.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,591,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,270,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,629 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $344,354,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,316,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $832,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,694 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 15,062.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,119,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 18,472.5% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,052,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 40,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total transaction of $7,480,226.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,378,990.95. This represents a 68.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

