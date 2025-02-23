Research Analysts Set Expectations for Surmodics Q3 Earnings

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Surmodics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Surmodics’ current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Surmodics’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Surmodics in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Surmodics in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Surmodics Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of SRDX stock opened at $34.85 on Friday. Surmodics has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $42.44. The stock has a market cap of $498.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.02 and a 200-day moving average of $38.36.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Surmodics had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surmodics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in Surmodics in the third quarter valued at about $1,884,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Surmodics during the third quarter worth about $1,190,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 6.9% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 27,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 107,100.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Surmodics in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,430,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Timothy J. Arens sold 7,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $276,434.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,774,604. This trade represents a 9.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

