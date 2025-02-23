Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Shares Down 6.9% on Disappointing Earnings

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.9% on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $19.73 and last traded at $19.96. 281,420 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 703,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.43.

The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 1.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Resideo Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 32.3% during the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 87,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 21,266 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 47.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 197,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 63,501 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 16.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,007,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,301,000 after purchasing an additional 143,452 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 98.3% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 621,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,518,000 after purchasing an additional 308,060 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 358.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 262,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 205,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Trading Down 9.0 %

About Resideo Technologies

The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

