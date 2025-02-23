Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Receives $8.39 Average Price Target from Analysts

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.39.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $6.66 to $3.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.60 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Revance Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Revance Therapeutics

RVNC stock opened at $3.65 on Thursday. Revance Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $7.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average is $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 60,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 797,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 7,839 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

