RHS Financial LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

RHS Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,485 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Cambridge Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Cambridge Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $212.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.74.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at $20,273,459.55. The trade was a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,567 shares in the company, valued at $110,159,070. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,852 shares of company stock worth $9,324,151. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $216.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

