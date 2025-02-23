Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 121,328 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,328 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $15,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 178.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 5,527.8% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 55.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CareTrust REIT during the third quarter valued at $80,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $24.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.88. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.46 and a 12-month high of $33.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

CareTrust REIT ( NASDAQ:CTRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.12). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 5.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 146.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CTRE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CareTrust REIT from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded CareTrust REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.83.

Get Our Latest Report on CTRE

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.