Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 240,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Black Hills were worth $14,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Black Hills by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,663,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,671,000 after acquiring an additional 33,853 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills in the third quarter worth $96,374,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 109.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 882,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,356,000 after buying an additional 461,894 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 4.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,610,000 after buying an additional 21,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 16.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 408,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,991,000 after buying an additional 56,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKH opened at $59.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. Black Hills Co. has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $65.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.17. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 7.82%. On average, analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.676 dividend. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.88%.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

