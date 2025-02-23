Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 775,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,873 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Macerich were worth $15,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Macerich by 12,475.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,772,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,738,000 after purchasing an additional 11,679,276 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Macerich by 742.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,695,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,145 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Macerich by 399.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,546,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,983 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Macerich by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,433,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,706,000 after purchasing an additional 688,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Corp ON acquired a new position in shares of Macerich during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,217,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Macerich alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAC. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Macerich from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Macerich in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrea M. Stephen sold 63,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $1,303,120.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,832.61. This trade represents a 43.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Stock Performance

NYSE:MAC opened at $19.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.50. The Macerich Company has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $22.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.76.

Macerich Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.36%.

About Macerich

(Free Report)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.