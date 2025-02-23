Rhumbline Advisers Buys 1,797 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 185,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $13,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 54.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 150.1% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 921.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

NYSE BYD opened at $76.86 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.94.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.21. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 35.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.93%.

Boyd Gaming declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Argus upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BYD

Insider Transactions at Boyd Gaming

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $49,948.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,977 shares in the company, valued at $452,339.36. This trade represents a 9.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total value of $1,189,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,472,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,835,980.40. This trade represents a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,660 shares of company stock valued at $5,123,749. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.