Rhumbline Advisers Buys 5,014 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Brink’s were worth $14,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,718,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,758,000 after acquiring an additional 82,999 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,841 shares during the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 517,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,894,000 after acquiring an additional 51,128 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,308,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 292,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,862,000 after acquiring an additional 48,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Brink’s from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

Brink’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $91.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The Brink’s Company has a 1-year low of $79.20 and a 1-year high of $115.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.51 and its 200 day moving average is $99.79.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is 36.74%.

About Brink’s

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

