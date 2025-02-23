Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $15,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at about $601,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 21.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,086,000 after buying an additional 85,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,130,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $419,601,000 after buying an additional 41,421 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 46,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,064,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth about $966,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $715,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,112.50. This represents a 18.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster purchased 6,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $165.01 per share, with a total value of $1,002,435.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,302,271.39. This trade represents a 3.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $177.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. CLSA cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.71.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $163.11 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $150.79 and a one year high of $275.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,087.39, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.37.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

