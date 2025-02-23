Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 256,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,358 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Hasbro were worth $14,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 224.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hasbro

In other Hasbro news, EVP Matthew Edward Austin sold 1,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $111,773.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,029.68. This trade represents a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $67.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.63 and a 52-week high of $73.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.20.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 9.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

