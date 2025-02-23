Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 371.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,746 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Astera Labs were worth $13,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Astera Labs by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,504,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,377,000 after buying an additional 153,491 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Astera Labs by 1,361.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,821,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,840,000 after buying an additional 2,628,765 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Astera Labs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,991,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Astera Labs by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,164,000 after buying an additional 47,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Astera Labs by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,156,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,575,000 after buying an additional 159,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Insider Activity at Astera Labs

In related news, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 16,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $1,885,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,412,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,494,721.92. The trade was a 1.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 173,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $19,091,063.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,072,000. The trade was a 22.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 883,370 shares of company stock worth $86,643,058.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Astera Labs from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Astera Labs from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Astera Labs from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Astera Labs from $87.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ALAB

Astera Labs Price Performance

Shares of ALAB opened at $85.72 on Friday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $147.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.72 and a 200 day moving average of $85.13.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Astera Labs had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. Analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astera Labs Profile

(Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.