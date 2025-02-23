Rhumbline Advisers Has $12.77 Million Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in NewMarket were worth $12,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 19.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 17,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 34.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 40.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NEU opened at $547.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. NewMarket Co. has a twelve month low of $480.00 and a twelve month high of $650.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $515.68 and its 200-day moving average is $534.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.48.

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.56 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 16.59%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

