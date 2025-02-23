Rhumbline Advisers Has $12.97 Million Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 181,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,075 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Timken were worth $12,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Timken in the 3rd quarter valued at about $560,000. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Timken by 1,075.2% in the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 39,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after buying an additional 35,932 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Timken by 221.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after buying an additional 59,716 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Timken in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,863,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Timken by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 60,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after buying an additional 13,697 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Timken Price Performance

Timken stock opened at $81.26 on Friday. The Timken Company has a one year low of $69.35 and a one year high of $94.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39.

Timken Announces Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Timken had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 7.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Timken’s payout ratio is 27.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Timken from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Timken from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Timken from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $407,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,379,091.50. This trade represents a 5.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

