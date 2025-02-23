Rhumbline Advisers Has $13.30 Million Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Zillow Group were worth $13,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 179.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,095,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,118 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth $83,005,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth $38,310,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 428.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 523,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,443,000 after buying an additional 424,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 8,162.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 246,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,732,000 after buying an additional 243,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of Z stock opened at $74.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.39 and its 200-day moving average is $69.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.38, a PEG ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.03. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.45 and a 52-week high of $89.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on Z. Baird R W upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

View Our Latest Report on Z

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 6,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $541,475.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,467 shares in the company, valued at $9,906,735.24. This represents a 5.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.78, for a total transaction of $251,071.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,732,201.48. The trade was a 5.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,838 shares of company stock valued at $4,617,389 in the last three months. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.