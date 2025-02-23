Rhumbline Advisers Has $14.23 Million Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $14,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 19,979 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 443.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 218,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,742,000 after purchasing an additional 178,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 2,051 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $205,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,000. This trade represents a 19.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.86.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $109.07 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.30 and a twelve month high of $147.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.58.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.21). Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 16.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

