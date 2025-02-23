Rhumbline Advisers Has $14.30 Million Stock Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,939 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $14,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 21.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,749,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,580,000 after buying an additional 309,571 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 368.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 781,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,052,000 after buying an additional 615,118 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 15.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,205,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,016,000 after buying an additional 302,309 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,864,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,457,000 after buying an additional 36,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,606,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,251,000 after buying an additional 48,668 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $30.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 100.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.93. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $32.55.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.62. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 1.00%. On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 426.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CUZ. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Cousins Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.11.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

