Rhumbline Advisers Has $14.59 Million Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 232,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Hexcel were worth $14,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Hexcel by 308.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 24,920 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hexcel by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Hexcel by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 16,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Hexcel by 1,153.9% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 535,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,546,000 after acquiring an additional 493,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Hexcel by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $62.68 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $57.50 and a 1 year high of $77.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 42.77%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HXL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Hexcel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.09.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

