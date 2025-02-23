Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 249,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,286 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Affirm were worth $15,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Affirm by 27.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Affirm by 16.4% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Affirm by 8.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the third quarter worth $731,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Affirm by 17.5% during the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 107,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 15,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Affirm

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 16,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $1,109,612.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,780 shares in the company, valued at $7,572,624.40. This represents a 12.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,986,000. This trade represents a 3.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 754,482 shares of company stock valued at $52,297,805 in the last ninety days. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Affirm Price Performance

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $68.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 11.26 and a current ratio of 11.26. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $82.53. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.46 and a beta of 3.66.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.44. Affirm had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. Research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AFRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.24.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

