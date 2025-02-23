Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 3,680 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 282,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $13,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,842,000 after acquiring an additional 42,701 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,129,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,181,000 after buying an additional 437,128 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,029,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,223,000 after buying an additional 344,658 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 584,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,547,000 after buying an additional 126,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 559,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,571,000 after buying an additional 230,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SON. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.83.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $46.88 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $44.35 and a twelve month high of $61.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.01). Sonoco Products had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonoco Products

In other Sonoco Products news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $191,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,316.75. This trade represents a 19.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

