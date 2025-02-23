Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 51,643 Shares of MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 834,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,643 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in MARA were worth $13,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in MARA by 415.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in MARA by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 277,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in MARA by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 110,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 67,109 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in MARA by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,676,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,120,000 after acquiring an additional 570,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in MARA by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 54,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MARA

In related news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $458,783.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,910,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,232,861.24. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay P. Leupp sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $203,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,059,104.40. This represents a 4.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,215 shares of company stock worth $2,540,158. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MARA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Compass Point downgraded shares of MARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of MARA in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of MARA in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

MARA Trading Down 8.1 %

Shares of MARA stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. MARA Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $34.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00.

MARA Profile

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

