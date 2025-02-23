Rhumbline Advisers Sells 10,814 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,814 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $14,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 102,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 26,603 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $406,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 15,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of JHG stock opened at $41.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.16 and a 200-day moving average of $41.03. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $46.68.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.94%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

