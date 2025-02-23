Rhumbline Advisers Sells 11,567 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,567 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Valvoline were worth $14,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Valvoline by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 9,738,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,096,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,436,000 after purchasing an additional 16,916 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 3,656,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,032,000 after purchasing an additional 100,305 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,215,000 after purchasing an additional 54,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,625,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,041,000 after purchasing an additional 19,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valvoline

In related news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby acquired 10,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.50 per share, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,261.50. This represents a 60.84 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lori Ann Flees acquired 2,500 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.64 per share, with a total value of $99,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,285.92. The trade was a 6.96 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Stock Performance

Shares of VVV stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.03 and a 200 day moving average of $39.48. Valvoline Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $48.26.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 143.64% and a net margin of 16.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VVV shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Valvoline from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Valvoline from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Valvoline from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Valvoline from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

