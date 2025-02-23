Rhumbline Advisers Trims Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,010,233 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,113 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $15,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AM. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Antero Midstream by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Antero Midstream by 149.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Antero Midstream by 21.9% in the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

AM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of AM opened at $16.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.29. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $16.99.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 36.24%. On average, analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.44%.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

