RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at UBS Group

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at UBS Group from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush increased their price objective on RingCentral from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on RingCentral from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RingCentral has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.15.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.16, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.25. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $26.98 and a 12-month high of $42.19.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $614.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.37 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, Director Robert I. Theis sold 1,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $55,060.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,690 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,195.10. This represents a 4.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ned D. Segal sold 2,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $121,222.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,332.80. This represents a 21.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,091 shares of company stock worth $542,958. 6.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 150.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 106.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 38.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 595.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

