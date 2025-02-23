RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $30.77, but opened at $29.25. RingCentral shares last traded at $28.74, with a volume of 694,611 shares trading hands.

The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $614.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.37 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RingCentral news, SVP John H. Marlow sold 8,720 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $366,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 334,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,081,241.45. The trade was a 2.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert I. Theis sold 1,457 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $55,060.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,195.10. The trade was a 4.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,091 shares of company stock valued at $542,958 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 150.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in RingCentral by 106.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 38.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Stock Down 6.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

Featured Articles

