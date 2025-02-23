Rio Silver (CVE:RYO) Shares Down 25% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Rio Silver Inc. (CVE:RYO – Get Free Report) traded down 25% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 210,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 366% from the average session volume of 45,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Rio Silver Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.02.
Rio Silver Company Profile
Rio Silver Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Peru. The company explores for precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Niñobamba silver gold project that covers an area of 4,490 hectares located in the Department of Ayacucho, Peru.
