Rio Silver (CVE:RYO) Trading Down 25% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Rio Silver Inc. (CVE:RYO – Get Free Report) were down 25% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 210,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 366% from the average daily volume of 45,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Rio Silver Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$1.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02.
About Rio Silver
Rio Silver Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Peru. The company explores for precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Niñobamba silver gold project that covers an area of 4,490 hectares located in the Department of Ayacucho, Peru.
