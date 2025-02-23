Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 6,300 ($79.60) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,400 ($80.86) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,241.25 ($78.85).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Rio Tinto Group

RIO stock opened at GBX 5,082 ($64.21) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £106.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,871.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,911.64. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,509 ($56.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,854 ($73.96). The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.28.

In related news, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 6,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,988 ($63.02), for a total value of £323,671.32 ($408,934.07). Company insiders own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.