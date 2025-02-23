Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) “Not Rated” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their not rated rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RIO. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,300 ($79.60) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,400 ($80.86) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,241.25 ($78.85).

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Insider Activity

LON:RIO opened at GBX 5,082 ($64.21) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,871.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,911.64. The company has a market capitalization of £106.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.59. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,509 ($56.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,854 ($73.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.28, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

In other news, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 6,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,988 ($63.02), for a total transaction of £323,671.32 ($408,934.07). Insiders own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

