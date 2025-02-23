Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) “Not Rated” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their not rated rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RIO. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,300 ($79.60) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,400 ($80.86) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,241.25 ($78.85).
In other news, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 6,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,988 ($63.02), for a total transaction of £323,671.32 ($408,934.07). Insiders own 14.62% of the company’s stock.
