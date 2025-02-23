Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Price Down 0.2% After Insider Selling

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $55.36 and last traded at $55.94. 9,347,489 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 24,804,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.06.

Specifically, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $3,038,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 706,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,942,634.34. This represents a 6.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 522,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $32,740,686.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,042 shares in the company, valued at $316,133.40. The trade was a 99.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.53.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.92. The company has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,944,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,751,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

