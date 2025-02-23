Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.68) per share and revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.7 %

RCKT opened at $10.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $954.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.98. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.33 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average of $15.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RCKT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Leerink Partners dropped their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.27.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

