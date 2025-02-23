Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,075,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,498 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $12,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROIV. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Roivant Sciences by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in Roivant Sciences by 50.0% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Roivant Sciences by 550.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roivant Sciences

In other news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 227,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $2,372,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 163,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,843.52. This trade represents a 58.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 16,845,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $336,900,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,650,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,006,820. This trade represents a 21.11 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,288,170 shares of company stock worth $26,547,299. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ROIV. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Roivant Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.08.

Roivant Sciences Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ROIV opened at $10.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of -71.20 and a beta of 1.25. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $13.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.59.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 14.05% and a negative net margin of 119.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

