Roth Capital Has Positive Forecast for MTDR Q1 Earnings

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) – Roth Capital upped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Matador Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.00. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $8.53 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.33 EPS.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). Matador Resources had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $970.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.10 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.14.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $53.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.17 and its 200 day moving average is $55.81. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 3.22. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $71.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.01%.

In other Matador Resources news, EVP William Thomas Elsener purchased 800 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.60 per share, with a total value of $45,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,827,762.40. This trade represents a 0.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.18 per share, with a total value of $110,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,331,410.18. This represents a 4.97 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,980 shares of company stock valued at $165,988 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 262.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,517,308 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,364,000 after buying an additional 1,098,108 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,788,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 145.2% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,743 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,223,000 after acquiring an additional 760,122 shares during the last quarter. Webs Creek Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,894,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 565.4% during the 3rd quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 744,037 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,770,000 after acquiring an additional 632,218 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

