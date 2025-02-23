Roth Capital Predicts Higher Earnings for The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of The Hackett Group in a report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Roth Capital analyst J. Martin now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for The Hackett Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for The Hackett Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

HCKT has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hackett Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Shares of The Hackett Group stock opened at $30.18 on Friday. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $34.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $77.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.64 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 202.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 37,695 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 700,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,399,000 after purchasing an additional 29,699 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 641,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,927,000 after purchasing an additional 25,249 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 48,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 251,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 150,962 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This is a boost from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.51%.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

