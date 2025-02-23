Roth Mkm Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Stock Price

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Roth Mkm from $140.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 78.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Compass Point cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BTIG Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Roth Capital raised Innovative Industrial Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

IIPR opened at $72.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 11.53, a current ratio of 14.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.31. Innovative Industrial Properties has a fifty-two week low of $62.45 and a fifty-two week high of $138.35.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.22. The business had revenue of $76.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 52.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIPR. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter worth $155,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 177.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 90.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

