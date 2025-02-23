Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Glencore (LON:GLEN) Price Target to GBX 440

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 480 ($6.06) to GBX 440 ($5.56) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GLEN. Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Glencore to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 470 ($5.94) price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 492.50 ($6.22).

Glencore Stock Performance

About Glencore

Shares of GLEN stock opened at GBX 323.85 ($4.09) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 357.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 385.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.14, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.30. Glencore has a one year low of GBX 320.50 ($4.05) and a one year high of GBX 506.72 ($6.40). The firm has a market cap of £49.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Glencore is one of the world’s largest global diversified natural resource companies and a major producer and marketer of more than 60 commodities that advance everyday life. Through a network of assets, customers and suppliers that spans the globe, we produce, process, recycle, source, market and distribute the commodities that support decarbonisation while meeting the energy needs of today.

