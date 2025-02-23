Royal Bank of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Hydro One (TSE:H) Stock

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Hydro One from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on Hydro One from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$45.43.

TSE:H opened at C$44.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.34. Hydro One has a one year low of C$37.27 and a one year high of C$48.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$44.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$44.91.

In related news, Director Stacey Mowbray acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$44.03 per share, with a total value of C$30,818.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$30,818.20. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. 47.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hydro One operates regulated transmission and distribution assets in Ontario. The area’s largest electricity provider serves nearly 1.5 million customers. Transmission accounts for roughly 60% of the company’s rate base, with distribution accounting for the remainder. Hydro One operates a small telecom business, Acronym Solutions, with annual revenue contributing less than 1% to consolidated results.

