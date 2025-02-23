Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 851,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,823 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $14,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Creative Planning increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1,761.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 5,776 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 25,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 8,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanderbilt University acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at about $1,647,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBRA. JMP Securities raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citizens Jmp raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.

Shares of SBRA opened at $15.89 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $20.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.62.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $182.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 226.42%.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

