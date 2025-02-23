Saipem (SAPMF) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter.

Saipem Stock Performance

Shares of SAPMF stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. Saipem has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $2.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.40.

Get Saipem alerts:

About Saipem

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through Asset Based Services, Offshore Drilling, and Energy Carriers segments. It offers development of subsea fields and pipelaying; installation and lifting of offshore structures; and engineering, implementation, installation, maintenance, modification, and decommissioning activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.