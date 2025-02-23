Saipem (SAPMF) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter.
Saipem Stock Performance
Shares of SAPMF stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. Saipem has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $2.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.40.
About Saipem
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Saipem
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Unity Stock: Is a True Turnaround Finally Taking Shape?
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- DuPont’s Electronics Spinoff: The Start of Something Big
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- The Trade Desk Crashes on Earnings, But Growth Catalysts Persist
Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.